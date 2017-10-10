Swan injured on M7 in Laois during rush hour

There was a slight disruption to rush-hour traffic in Laois on Monday evening, October 9 after a swan made its way onto the M7.

The swan was on the motorway outside the Cappakeel area in Emo.

Gardaí made their way to the scene and had to remove the injured swan from the motorway.

Gardaí do not know how the swan was injured or if it was injured before or after it walked onto the motorway.

There was a slight disruption to traffic at the time at approximately 6pm.

Hi there's a swan on the m7 southbound just after mountmellick exit! It's just in on hard shoulder.

Be careful on approach to the area — KPD (@KildarePetDetec) October 9, 2017

