Imagine the heads that would turn if you drove on Laois roads in this supercar

The family of high-performance Mercedes AMG models – of which the AMG GT Coupé, Roadster and GTR were the focus of a recent international press presentation – is likely to become an even bigger part of the German car maker’s model offering here in Ireland, according to Mercedes-Benz sales manager for passenger cars, Ciaran Allen.

Performance-bred – based on Mercedes-Benz’s long-standing sporting pedigree and its highly-successful and ongoing involvement in Formula 1 racing – demand for models carrying the iconic AMG badge continues to grow as evidenced by the level of demand being placed on production and the continuing increases in manufacturing output now running in excess of 100,000 units per annum.

Appealing to what Allen says is a ‘younger, sportier market’, the AMG range constitutes one of three ‘sub brands’ being developed by the luxury manufacturer – others being the Maybach ‘super luxury’ models and a new eco-friendly EQ Electric range – each one of which will increasingly develop its own individual and distinctive ‘brand persona’ as each year passes.

Envisaged for AMG is a four-tiered product programme beginning with an AMG Style Line Package. Here in Ireland, this gives E-Class customers an entrée into AMG family ownership for just €3,000 above the standard E-Class model price.

Moving upwards through the range, other AMG family members are the high performance AMG43, AMG63. AMG 65 and 2-seater AMG GT model ranges.

In line with the trend internationally, Mercedes-Benz in Ireland is enjoying what Allen calls ‘a good enquiry level’, reflecting what he claims is ‘the improving situation within our economy generally’.

Facing the future, he expects this situation to be reflected in the emergence of what might be termed an AMG ‘corner’ within dealer showrooms where prospective customers can view models and be received by AMG-trained sales personnel.