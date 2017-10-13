Emergency services clear motorway after crash near Portlaoise

Traffic is moving smoothly again on the M7 Dublin to Cork - Limerick motorway near Portlaoise after a crash earlier Friday.

Emergency services in Laois had been called to the scene of a rush hour collision near Portlaoise on the Cork Dublin Limerick M7 motorway at 4.45pm on Friday October 13.

A number of HSE ambulances and Laois Fire and Rescue Service made their way to the scene near the Junction 17 Portlaoise.

However, Transport Infrastructure Ireland tweeted confirmation that the accident had been cleared by 5.40pm.

The left lane of the southbound carriageway was closed for a time.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.