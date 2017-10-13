Snapys Volkswagen Snapshot’, on Instagram for Pieata House

Over the summer, Volkswagen Ireland wanted to engage with Ireland's large Volkswagen community in a contemporary way.

With this in mind, a competition was developed in collaboration with the Snapys entitled ‘Volkswagen Snapshot’, an Instagram-based photo competition designed to be an exercise of self-expression and participation with the brand.

Volkswagen received an incredible 5,000 entries over two months and they selected their twelve favourites to be curated into the 2018 Volkswagen Snapshot Calendar. Volkswagen has partnered with Pieta House, a non-profit organisation, providing specialised treatment programmes for people who have suicidal ideation or who participate in self-harming, to retail the calendars to the public in order to raise funds.

Each calendar will cost €10 and all proceeds go directly to Pieta House. The calendars, featuring a variety of images taken by contestants include a wedding in a vintage VW camper to scenes from the streets of Dublin, through an adventure in the mountains and all the way to a sunset in beautiful Kinsale. The winners of the competition were treated to an exciting visit to the Volkswagen factory during the summer, as well as a number of technology prizes.

Mark McGrath, Head of Marketing Volkswagen Ireland, said: “The 2018 Volkswagen Snapshot, for us, represents the long-standing and continued connection between Ireland and the Volkswagen brand. It was a tough selection process but these 12 images showcase the amazing talent we have in this country. We’re absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Pieta House and are looking forward to raising as much as we can for such a good cause.”

To purchase a calendar visit - http://www.2018.vwsnapshot.ie/.