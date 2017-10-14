Hurricane Ophelia: Bus Éireann cancels school bus service in some counties

Hurricane Ophelia has already had impact with confirmatino that school bus services operated by Bus Éireann along the Wast coast have been cancelled.

The company has said services in Cork, Kerry, Clare, Mayo & Galway will not operate on Monday October 16th, due to Met Éireann’s Status Red weather warning. The company can cancel other services with immediate effect.

Met Éireann Hurricane Ophelia Warning details here

Parents, schools and school management bodies have previously been advised of this policy - adopted in 2015- to ensure school children are not endangered in any way.

Bus Éireann contacted parents, school management bodies and school transport contractors on Friday by email to inform them that this situation may arise.

The company says its decision is guided by Met Éireann’s Status Red weather warning, which advises that ‘action is taken’ to protect against the possible effects of severe weather.

Many of the 116,000 children who use the School Transport Scheme daily make their way to pick up points to board the bus, on minor roads, and could therefore be exposed to severe elements said a statement.

Bus Éireann says want to eliminate any risk this might result in.

The company says it is aware this decision may cause inconvenience, but safety of schoolchildren is our number one priority. Please see www.buseireann.ie/RedAlert for further details.

Under its policy Bus Éireann will – with immediate effect – stand down school transport services when Status Red weather alerts are issued nationally or regionally, as part of a new policy.

Beyond the west coast an Orange alert is in place but Met Éireann have warned the situation could change in the next 24 hours ahead of Ophelia's expected arrival on Monday.

Schools will make their own decisions on whether to open or remain closed, but School Transport Scheme services will not operate in – or into – areas affected by Status Red.

Bus Éireann says services are expected to resume in these counties on Tuesday - as Met Éireann have advised that the Status Red alert ends at 3am on October 17.

Please see www.buseireann.ie for updates in relation to this - and other service disruption - along with @buseireann on Twitter and Faceboook.