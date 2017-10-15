Hurricane Ophelia forces cancellation of all driving tests

All driving tests in Laois and the rest of the country have been cancelled due to severe weather on Monday 16 October.

The Road Safety Authority has made the announcement in the interests of public safety.

The RSA will be directly in touch with each test candidate in order to rearrange their driving test. The inconvenience is regretted.

Customers can contact us directly at drivingtest@rsa.ie or on 1890 40 60 40 if they have any query.