Laois train station hit by Hurricane Ophelia - Irish Rail storm announcement

The following Irish Rail train service arrangements are in place for Monday 16th October due to the weather warnings in place for Hurricane Ophelia.

All DART, Intercity and Commuter services are expected to operate in the morning except on the following routes:

Limerick Junction to Waterford

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh



A speed restriction of 80kph (50mph) will be in place on the following routes:

Tralee to Mallow

Cork to Charleville

Cork to Cobh/Midleton

Waterford to Kilkenny

Rosslare Europort to Gorey

As a result delays of 15 to 30 minutes are expected to services operating on the following routes for morning services:

Cork to Dublin

Tralee to Cork/Dublin

Waterford to Dublin

Rosslare Europort to Dublin

Line maintenance teams will be monitoring the network throughout the weather warnings associated to address any impacts from Hurricane Ophelia, and will take all measures necessary throughout the day to ensure the safety of rail services, including:

Removing trees or other debris from lines

Managing the safe operation of level crossings

Imposing further speed restrictions as necessary as the storm progresses

Line closures if it is considered unsafe to continue operating services



This page will be updated with any changes to service arrangements which arise, as will Irish Rail twitter page.