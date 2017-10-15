Garda Hurricane Ophelia driving warning and advice

Gardaí have advised the public to the public not make any non-essential journeys and not to cycle as the Hurricane Ophelia warning was upgraded to Status RED across the country.

If driving the Gardaí say motorists should be aware of the strong winds. Speed should be reduced and extra distance should be allowed between your vehicle and other road users.

If you come across fallen trees and downed power wires assume that any wires are live Gardaí warn people not to approach or touch and instead report to the emergency services.

Drivers of high sided vehicles are being advised to avoid travel during the height of the winds tomorrow due to the extreme danger posed by gale force winds.

The gardaí asked that motorcyclists in particular to please take note of their warning because driving conditions will be hazardous and bikers will be particularly vulnerable.

