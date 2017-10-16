Some school bus services may be curtailed on Tuesday in wake of Ophelia - Bus Éireann

Bus Éireann will continue suspension of all services for the remainder of the day and could curtail school bus services on Tuesday due to Hurricane Ophelia.

In line with advice to the public not to travel Bus Éireann extended its suspension (October 16th) to the whole day.

The company says it is planned that a full schedule of services will resume from tomorrow morning (October 17th) at 5am. This includes all Bus Éireann services, the Expressway network, School Transport Scheme, Eurolines and GoBE services.

However, some School Transport Scheme services – which travel on minor roads – could be curtailed tomorrow morning or diverted due to flooding or fallen trees.

The company will be providing updates on www.buseireann.ie and on Twitter and Facebook @buseireann and to local, regional and national media.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused but safety of passengers and our employees is the utmost priority at this time," said the statement.