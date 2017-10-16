Hurricane Ophelia claims its first victim in tragic car accident

Hurricane Ophelia has claimed the life of a young woman in Waterford.

Gardaí were called to a fatal road traffic collision that occurred outside Aglish village, Co. Waterford on the R671 this morning at 11.40am, Monday, October 16.

A female driver in her mid 20s was killed when the car she was driving was struck by a falling tree.

A female passenger in her mid 50s was injured and has been removed to Waterford Regional Hospital with non life threatening injuries. Emergencies services are still at scene.

Gardaí urge all road users to remain indoors and not to travel unless your journey is absolutely necessary.

Weather conditions in West Waterford and Waterford city are currently described as severe and reports of numerous falling trees due to high winds.

Laois County Council and An Garda Siochana have urged people NOT to make unnecessary journeys and to stay indoors.

Emergency phone numbers for Laois here.

Laois shopping centre is closed and other businesses in Laois closed after Garda advice.