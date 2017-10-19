Tree felled by Ophelia perilously perched on power line in Laois

An tree knocked by Ophelia is perched on what appears to be an electricity wire that runs along a local road used by some people to bypass Mountmellick.

The road is runs through the Summergrove, Avolia townlands near Mountmellick.

The road was used by gardaí to divert people away from Mountmellick during the National Ploughing Championships.

The backroad links the N80 to the the Rosenallis.

There are no reports of power outages in the area and the ESB says it has restored all power to homes and business that lost power during Ophelia.

Picture Denis Byrne