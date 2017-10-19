How do Irish men and women commute to work and how long does it take - CSO has answers

Two thirds of women drive work in Ireland and the percentage females who make their way to their jobs by car is on the increase.

Census 16 revealed that more than half of men (56.6%) in employment drove a car to work in 2016, a slight drop on the 2006 figure of 57.2% according to the Central Statistics Office.

Two-thirds (66.9%) of women in employment drove to work in 2016, a small rise on the 2006 figure of 64.9%.

The proportions of both men and women travelling to work as a passenger in a car decreased between 2006 and 2016.

Women were more likely to walk to work than men. Just over one in ten (10.8%) women walked to work in 2016 compared to 8% of men.

Men were more likely to cycle than women, with 4.2% of men in employment cycling to work in 2016 compared to 1.8% of women.

Figures on the difference between the genders on work journey times are also published by the country's number crunchers.

Over half of women (56.2%) and nearly half of men (48.7%) had a travel time to work of less than 30 minutes in 2016.

More than one in eight (12.3%) men and 8.7% of women had a travel time to work of one hour or longer in 2016.