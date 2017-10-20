Latest speeding results from Garda Operation Slow Down day

No driver has broken speed limit, at least not significantly, on Laois roads where gardaí have mounted speed checks during Operation Slowdown in Laois.

National Slow Down Day takes place from 20th - 21st October, 2017. Since 7am this morning, Gardaí and GoSafe has checked the speed of 110,383 vehicles with 172 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit.

On driver in the Laois Offaly border town of Portarlington was found travelling at 89kmph in an 80kmph zone on the Offaly side of town.

Notable incidents include:

• 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny

• 97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 Balreask Old Navan Meath

• 87km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 Croagh Rathkeale Limerick

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

• 108km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the L3044 Clonmelsh Carlow Carlow

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 Shinnagh Rathmore Kerry

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Phibsborough Road Dublin 7 Dublin

• 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R334 Cahernichole East The Neale Mayo

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 Rathgoggan South Charleville Cork

• 131km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Garryduff Newcastlewest Limerick

• 104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R693 Clashacrow Freshford Kilkenny

• 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3013 Kilquilly Ballyjamesduff Cavan

• 102km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R446 Ballyeighter Aughrim Galway

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N5 Lowpark Charlestown Mayo

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R445 Newcastle Annacotty Limerick

• 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R238 Drumskellan Muff Donegal

• 123km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N15 Tawnawully Mountains Donegal Donegal

• 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Lackan Edgeworthstown Longford

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Lisfannan Bridge End Donegal

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 Reaghstown Ardee Louth

• 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R523 Bunagarha Listowel Kerry

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

• 59km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R297 Killeenduff Easkey Sligo

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71 Rigsdale Cork Cork

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Clauass Enniscorthy Wexford

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N53 Barronstown Hackballscross Louth

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N52 Scurlockstown Fordstown Meath

• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N14 Mulnagung Lifford Donegal

• 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 Osberstown Naas Kildare

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Rockingham Demesne Cootehall Roscommon

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N7 Kill West Kill Kildare

• 113km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 Kilcroney Bray Wicklow

• 90km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R194 Ballynacross Granard Longford

• 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R340 Kylesalia Kilkerrin Galway

• 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R420 Shanderry Portarlington Offaly

• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N3 Edenburt Virginia Cavan

• 132km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M9 Coolmore Knocktopher Kilkenny

• 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 Coolcots Wexford

• 109km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N52 Durrow Demense Tullamore Offaly

• 90km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 Windtown South Rathowen Westmeath

• 89km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Moyle Newtowncunningham Donegal

• 89km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 Mullaghanee Castleblayney Monaghan

So far, we have had full compliance at the following locations:

• N11 Kereight Crossabeg Wexford

• M7 Monread North Naas Kildare

• N72 Gort na gCros Mala Chorcaí

• N11 Killagoley Enniscorthy Wexford

• N21 Caherbreagh Tralee Kerry

• N3 Lisgrea Virginia Cavan

• N22 Ballytrasna Macroom Cork

• N60 Legaun Balla Mayo

• N5 Drummindoo Westport Mayo

• R445 Ballaghmore Lower Borris-In-Ossory Laois

• R420 Ballyduff Tullamore Offaly

• N80 Coonbeg Ballylinan Laois

• N17 Glennafosha Tuam Galway

• N5 Portaghard Frenchpark Roscommon

• R419 Kilbride Portarlington Laois

• N67 Mountscribe Or Moneyscreebagh Kinvara Galway

• N81 Crosscoolharbour Blessington Wicklow

• R402 Clonad Daingean Offaly

• R586 Caherogullane Bantry Cork

• N25 Begerin (Loftus) New Ross Wexford

• R147 Whistlemount Navan Meath

• N21 Templeglentan West Abbeyfeale Limerick

• N71 Gurteenroe Skibbereen Cork

• R561 Kilnanare Firies Kerry

• N77 Clonaddadoran (Abbeyleix Road) Portlaoise Laois

• R446 Roo Craughwell Galway

• N59 An Gharmain Sraith Salach Gaillimh

• R730 Killurin Enniscorthy Wexford

• N71 Cappaknockane Enniskeane Cork

• N72 Drumroe Cappoquin Waterford

• N62 Drumakeenan Birr Offaly

• R684 Leperstown Dunmore East Waterford

• R393 Balroe Ballynacargy Westmeath

• R557 Irrabeg Lixnaw Kerry

• R742 Killeagh Blackwater Wexford

• R752 Castlemacadam Avoca Wicklow

• R639 Mountfinn Urlingford Kilkenny

• R165 Monaghanoose Bailieborough Cavan

• R200 Corratober Up Dowra Cavan

• R551 Dromgower Ballyheigue Kerry

• L1506 Tirgormly Belturbet Cavan

• R448 Shankill Paulstown Kilkenny

• N52 Ardcroney Tipperary

• R392 Forgney Ballymahon Longford

Chief Superindentent Finbarr Murphy, of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau wishes to remind all drivers to reduce speed, slowdown and help us to make the roads safer.

Please drive according to the prevailing weather and road conditions.