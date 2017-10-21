Trains delayed & suspended due to Storm Brian #stormbrian

Irish Rail has warned train users that Storm Brian will cause delays to services due to speed restrictions on Saturday, October 21.

A number of speed restrictions are in place as a precautionary measure to ensure safety, due to the Orange wind warning for Storm Brian on Saturday 21st October.

In addition, Limerick Junction to Waterford and the Nenagh branch will be closed.

Iarnród Éireann advises customers that delays of 15 to 30 minutes are expected on Saturday 21st October to rail services on the following Intercity routes:

From first trains until further notice:

Tralee to Mallow

Cork to Dublin

Waterford to Dublin

Rosslare Europort to Dublin

From 12:00hrs until further notice:

Limerick to Limerick Junction

Limerick to Galway

Galway to Dublin

Westport to Dublin

Sligo to Dublin

Services suspended Saturday 21st October:

Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh

Limerick Junction to Waterford

This is due to a number of precautionary speed restrictions of 50mph to ensure safety on railway lines in the west, south and south-east of the country as a result of the Orange wind weather warnings associated with Storm Brian.

Service information will be updated here, and on twitter @irishrail .

Irish Rail apologises for the inconvenience caused.

