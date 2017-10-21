Motorist drove 77kmph above speed limit on Slow Down day but most drivers obeyed the law

Deadly speeding was detected but less than one per cent of 140,000 motorists were at or below the speed limit when the drove past Garda checks during Operation Slow Down.

During the 24 hours of Operation Slow Down, Gardaí and GoSafe checked the speed of 140,223 vehicles and detected 225 vehicles travelling in excess of the speed limit. The number who broke speed limit was 0.16% of the total.

No serious infringements were found on Laois roads but some life threatening speeds were detected. A driver in Donegal was 77kmph over the limit. Closer to home a

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau this morning said: "I would like to thank those road users who continue to drive safely and do not put themselves and other road users in danger".

Notable incidents around the country include:

• 177km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Listellian Letterkenny Donegal **

• 145km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Knoxspark Ballisodare Sligo

• 139km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M7 at Osberstown Naas Kildare **

• 131km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 at Garryduff Newcastlewest Limerick

• 87km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the R712 at Pennefatherslot Kilkenny Kilkenny **

• 97km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R147 at Balreask Old Navan Meath **

• 74km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Phibsborough Road Dublin7 Dublin

• 87km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N21 at Croagh Rathkeale Limerick

• 70km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Clontarf Road Dublin3 Dublin

• 84km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N59 at Rathglass Corballa Sligo

• 68km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N52 at Ardcroney Tipperary

• 108km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the L3044 at Clonmelsh Carlow Carlow **

• 67km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N72 at Shinnagh Rathmore Kerry

• 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R132 at Gormanston Julianstown Meath

• 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R334 at Cahernichole East The Neale Mayo

• 106km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R747 at Roddenagh Aughrim Wicklow

• 66km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the N20 at Rathgoggan South Charleville Cork

• 104km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R693 at Clashacrow Freshford Kilkenny

• 77km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the L3013 at Kilquilly Ballyjamesduff Cavan

• 102km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R446 at Ballyeighter Aughrim Galway

• 76km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the N5 at Lowpark Charlestown Mayo

• 75km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R445 at Newcastle Annacotty Limerick

• 125km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the R238 at Drumskellan Muff Donegal

• 123km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N15 at Tawnawully Mountains Donegal Donegal

• 121km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N5 at Ballymiles Swinford Mayo

• 96km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R517 at Ballynacourty Kilfinane Limerick

• 120km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N4 at Lackan Edgeworthstown Longford

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 at Lisfannan Bridge End Donegal

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N2 at Reaghstown Ardee Louth

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N25 at Begerin (Loftus) New Ross Wexford

• 71km/h in a 60km/h Zone on the R523 at Bunagarha Listowel Kerry

• 118km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N71 at Rigsdale Cork Cork

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 at Clauass Enniscorthy Wexford

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24 at Clonmore Mooncoin Kilkenny

• 117km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N53 at Barronstown Hackballscross Louth

• 93km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the N52 at Scurlockstown Fordstown Meath

• 116km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N14 at Mulnagung Lifford Donegal

• 92km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R741 at Coolnahinch Gorey Wexford

• 114km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N11 at Bayland Camolin Wexford

120km/h in 80km/h Zone Carbury Co.Kildare

171km/h in 120km/h Zone M7 Nenagh Co. Tipperary