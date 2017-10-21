Storm Brian brings dangerous driving conditions to some Laois roads

Storm Brian has dumped a lot of rain and the pooled water on roads combined with windy conditions is making driving conditions difficult on Laois roads.

Many secondary roads are reported to have dangerous amounts of standing water in places while on main roads, spray from cars and other vehicles is making visibility difficult.

There are also some very heavy showers around which, combined with strong winds, are seriously reducing visibility.

DRIVING IN STORMY CONDITIONS ROAD SAFETY AUTHORITY ADIVCE

The advice if you are on the roads today is as follows:

- It takes longer to stop a vehicle on wet roads so slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front

- Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility

- Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

- Drive with dipped headlights at all times

- Be aware of the danger of aquaplaning especially on roads with speed limits of 100 km/h and 120 km/h

- Check tyres and consider replacing them if the thread depth is below 3mm.

- If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think

- After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes

- Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic

- Watch out for washed out roads, earth slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and fallen or falling objects.

