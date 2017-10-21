Emergency services called to crash on Portarlington bridge

Emergency services attended the scene crash on the River Barrow Bridge in Portarlington on Friday evening.

The accident occurred shortly after 5.15pm on October 20 and emergency services were called.

Traffic in the area was at a standstill at 6pm as gardai deal with the incident.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Traffic in the Laois Offaly border was delayed as a result and caution is advised in the area.