Expect traffic delays on busy Laois road for two weeks

Laois motorists can expect delays until early November on the old Limerick road between Portlaoise and Mountrath which is an alternative to the M7 motorway.

Laois County Council says temporary Traffic Lights will be in place for the next two weeks to facilitate road works.

Traffic lights will be operational during daylight hours, Monday to Friday.

It regrets any inconvenience caused by our works on the R445 road.

The lights will be in place as follows:

Monday, October 23 8am –5pm

to

Friday, November 3 8am – 5pm

The R445 regional road is a non-motorway alternative route to the N7/M7 motorway between Naas and Limerick. At 170 km it is one of the longest regional roads in Ireland. Some of the R445 route also comprises local link roads to new N7/M7 route sections.

MORE ROADS AND MOTORING NEWS HERE