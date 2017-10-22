Ford car 100th 'fiesta' at very popular indoor vintage show in Laois

The centenary of the Ford motor company in Ireland will be celebrated in Portlaoise next weekend when the very popular Indoor Vintage and Classic Motor Show returns to the Laois Shopping Centre.

Along with a great selection of vehicles from yesteryear (30 year rule applies), the show will feature a display of the early and not so early Ford models.

Among the Ford models on show will be: 1906 Model N, Model T, Model A, Model B, Model Y, Model Ford Prefect, Ford Anglia, Ford Poplar, Consul.

The organisers once again are the Laois Ballinakill Vintage and Classic Owners Club supported by the shopping centre and Downey's Autostop Ford dealers.

The say the event is really something to look forward to.

"This show will be a unique even to see the cars that your father and grandfather would have driven in years gone by," they say.

As with previous years, there will be a display of a wide selection of makes and models of vintage and veteran cars to "feast your eyes on". Apart from the Ford celebration, here will also be a couple of displays of very special interest.

The proceeds will once again be going to charity. This year's chosen charity is the Guide Dogs for the Blind. The Ballinakill vintage club has chose that charity because of the big contribution they make to to help people in Laois with impaired vision.

Members of local Lions Clubs in Laois will be doing bucket collections to help fund all the vital work they do in Laois during the year.

"As this is a totally voluntary event all the visitors to the show will be expected to make a voluntary donation so please come along and supported a nominated charity," says the vintage club.

All roads lead to Portlaoise on Sunday, October 29.