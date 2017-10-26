Vintage motor bike and tractor day through the Slieve Blooms Laois

All roads lead to the Slieve Blooms in Laois for vintage tractor and motorbike fans, walkers and runners over the October Bank Holiday Weekend.

The 10th edition of the annual Coolrain Vintage Run gets underway at Sheerans Pub in Coolrain village at 12pm.

No modern tractors, vintage only please. There is also a Vintage Motorcycle Run.

All are welcome to a social evening afterwards starting from 7pm with music from Colm Burke and Leather and Lace. Food will be served on the night.

This year the proceeds go towards a toilet for Coolrain playground.

All the events take place on Sunday October 29th. For more info please contact 085 8403692.

If your passing through Portlaoise on the day drop into the Laois Shopping Center for a vintage fiesta - details here