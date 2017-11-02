Road closure announced today between Mountmellick and Portarlington

The main road from Mountmellick and Portarlington is closed today to all traffic for roadworks, and will remain closed until tomorrow evening Friday November 3.

Laois County Council announced the closure this morning on its Twitter feed and its website.

"ROAD CLOSED to public traffic for up to 2 Days to allow for road strengthening & surfacing works. Access for residents will be accommodated where possible. Diversion routes will be clearly signposted. At the following location: –R423 Borness Road , Mountmellick".

The road is closed from Turley's Pub, to the Borness Bridge. It can be avoided by using the Bay Road at Emmet Street to access the Portarlington road.

Drivers can also continue straight towards Emo and take a left at the crossroads for Portarlington.

The closure is from 7am to 7pm on Thursday and Friday.

The public may contact the council on the closure if desired, by emailing pmcloughlin@laoiscoco.ie and copy to & gomahony@laoiscoco.ie

See map below: