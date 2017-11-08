Laois learner drivers wait up to half a year to sit test in Portlaoise

Laois Learner drivers face an average waiting time that is nearly two months longer than the official target to sit their driving test while the longest waiting time is six months, according to Road Safety Authority figures.

The average waiting time at the Portlaoise test centre is 17.6 weeks while longest waiting time for Laois drivers is 24 weeks. This is in line with six month rule for first time licence applicants but the RSA says it aims to have a national average waiting time for a test of no longer than 10 weeks. A high number of applicants is to blame.

"Our ability to meet this target depends on the number of applications received. Accordingly, the average waiting time in driving test centres may vary above or below this 10-week target," says the RSA website.

The figures also reveal that Portlaoise applicants than learnders in Offaly and Kildare.

The average wait in Tullamore 12.6 weeks where the longest wait is 19 weeks. In Naas the average wait is 12.1 weeks with the longest waiting time there hitting 18 weeks. The Kilkenny and Carlow centres have similar waiting times to Portlaoise. There are three test centres in Tipperary.

Midlands politician and RENUA Ireland leader John Leahy sharply criticised the waiting times.

‘‘Road safety is a critical issue. Yet we find learner drivers who apply to take the driving test can be left waiting for more than twenty weeks in the country’s National Test Centres. It is appalling that more than 70,000 people who have paid to do tests were waiting for months. Some have been waiting for more than six months," he said.

RENUA Ireland called on the Minister for Transport Shane Ross to sort out the problem.

"Mr Ross must move swiftly to appoint the necessary testers to erase yet another waiting list which has arisen under the sleeping stewardship of this Coalition,” said the party.

RSA WAITING TIMES FOR DRIVER TESTS

Category B car/light van driving

Centre Average Waiting (Weeks) Longest Wait Time in (Weeks)

Athlone 16.5 20

Ballina 10.3 14

Birr 18.2 24

Buncrana 15.8 22

Carlow 18.5 25

Carrick 14.3 21

Castlebar 17.8 22

Cavan 15.3 24

Churchtown 10.8 20

Clifden 16.5 20

Clonmel 19.7 26

Cork 15.5 22

Donegal 18.1 24

Dundalk 16.3 20

Dungarvan 16.0 24

Ennis 14.2 19

Finglas 11.2 21

Galway 14.7 22

Gorey 11.5 18

Kilkenny 17.3 25

Killarney 19.3 21

Kilrush 8.0 13

Letterkenny 17.3 23

Limerick 11.0 24

Longford 14.9 21

Loughrea 15.6 26

Mallow 15.0 22

Monaghan 15.4 22

Mullingar 15.2 21

Naas 12.1 18

Navan 15.4 21

Nenagh 14.9 21

Newcastle 19.1 20

Portlaoise 17.6 24

Raheny 14.0 22

Roscommon 18.0 21

Shannon 16.4 18

Skibbereen 17.2 22

Sligo 13.2 17

Tallaght 10.2 18

Thurles 13.8 25

Tipperary 16.7 27

Tralee 16.9 25

Tuam 16.1 20

Tullamore 12.6 19

Waterford 17.2 27

Wexford 14.3 26

Wicklow 15.1 17