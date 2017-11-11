CAR REVIEW: New Renault Koleos offers 'Business Class" travel for five!

Renault and Nissan are commercially entwined and the Renault Koleos shares much with the Nissan X-Trail.

However unlike Nissan the new Renault Koleos is only available as a five seater. Renault claim the new Koleos is designed to offer a more “business class” style of travel with lots of space for five and a large load area without the compromises of a seven seater.

There are two trim versions, Dynamique (tested here) and Signature.

The Koleos simply looks great! In my opinion it is the undoubted winner in the beauty contest in this SUV class. Its a similar shape and size to the X-Trail but Renault have injected real French flair into the new car and one glance at the Koleos is enough to win you over. Its an impressive looking SUV.

The cabin is good with an attractive design and quality to the fore.

Supportive seats give an excellent driving position and reach and rake adjustable steering comes as standard. The driving position does give a commanding view of the road and the digital instrument layout is clearly and logically laid out and offers a choice of display styles.

The Koleos offers drivers a comprehensive suite of advanced technology features enhancing every aspect of driving.

All versions get, Cruise control with speed limiter, LED Daytime Running Lights, Fog lights, Hill Start Assist , Automatic lights and windscreen wipers, Display - digital speedometer (7" TFT screen) Electric front & rear windows, the “Dynamique” version tested included, Automatic dual zone climate control, Visio system (lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition, automatic high/low beam), Leather steering wheel, 7” touch screen R-Link 2 Live multimedia system including satellite navigation with Western European mapping, Apple Car Play and Bluetooth technology, Front and rear parking sensors, electrically adjustable heated and folding door mirrors, panoramic sunroof.

Needless to say its well catered for on he safety equipment too. My only negative comment relates to the rather slow and often cumbersome touchscreen.

There is plenty of head and legroom both front and rear while the boot (458 litres seats up) which is accessed via the large rear tailgate is ample and of course the rear seats fold down to create even more space. A spare wheel is standard in all models.

The dci 130 diesel engine is very good indeed with drive to the front wheels., a four wheel drive version is available. This engine is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and with bags of mid-range torque performance is good.

Over my weeks test it returned an impressive 6.1 litres per 100km giving it a range of over 850km between refuels.

Acceleration while not earth shattering is acceptable and it cruises happily all day at motorway speeds.

The suspension set-up is primarily for comfort and in that it certainly delivers. Road imperfections and bumps are all well dampened out and absorbed without a hint of drama.

The handling is also good though you will get more bodyroll in corners than in a conventional hatchback due to it’s higher stance.

Levels of refinement are high with wind, road and tyre noise all very well suppressed.

The new Koleos delivers a very well rounded package. There is a comprehensive specification list, it drives well, has a reasonable degree of versatility and is well priced. Build quality is top notch and it feels quite classy inside.

Because of all of that it will appeal to many families and I have no doubt you will see many more Koleos models on the school run in the near future. Prices for the new Renault Koleos start at €34,490 for the “Dynamique” model tested.