ŠKODA unveil two new models

ŠKODA Ireland have unveiled two new-look models, the ŠKODA Rapid and the ŠKODA Citigo, which can be seen at Pat Keogh Car Sales in Ballybrittas.

The ŠKODA Rapid has got a fresh new look and a host of new equipment, including LED daytime driving lights, modern touchscreen sound systems and stylish interiors.

The most impressive aspect of the new Rapid is a brand new 1.0 TSI 95bhp petrol engine which delivers diesel-rivalling fuel consumption of just 4.5 litres per 100km and annual road tax from €190. Prices start from €19,150.

The second model to get a facelift is the hugely popular ŠKODA Citigo.

Already a family favourite, the Citigo has been revealed with a fresh new look, including body paint colours, wheels and connectivity technology.

Prices have remained unchanged, starting from €11,550 for 5 door versions.

Speaking about the two new model versions, Pat Keogh, Dealer Principal at Pat Keogh Car Sales, said:

“The Rapid and Citigo have been really popular cars in Laois over the past few years, and I have no doubt that people will be very impressed with the new models.

“With the ŠKODA Scrappage EcoGrant offering Laois driver’s huge savings, it’s certainly the best time to start thinking about a new ŠKODA.

“We look forward to welcoming lots of new and familiar faces at Pat Keogh Car Sales to take them through these exciting new-look models.” ŠKODA are running a number of incentives and offers across the range with 0% PCP Finance offered on Fabia, Rapid, Octavia and Superb, while the Scrappage EcoGrant continues to be available until 31st December.