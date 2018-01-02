Motorists urged to be on alert to Storm Eleanor driving dangers #stormeleanor

Motorists are being advised to be on alert as Storm Eleanor sweeps across the country from the Atlantic.

A Status Orange warning in place for Munster and Leinster, as well as south Galway, from 4pm to 9pm, Tuesday, January 2. This is in addition to a Status Yellow warning for the entire country, valid from 4pm today until 9pm tomorrow, Wednesday January 3.

The AA advises people to be on alert if driving through the storm.

"Watch out for wind-blown debris, especially on secondary routes, and give a wide berth to pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

"Slow down if driving on wet roads and increase your braking distance," says the AA.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning has also been issued for Connacht and Donegal. Some thundery downpours expected in places this afternoon and early evening. This warning is valid from 2pm to 9pm tonight.

Laois Fire and Rescue Service has urged local people to take caution between 4pm and 9pm today as the storm sweeps across the county.

Orange wind warning covering Laois 4pm-9pm this evening- watch out for falling debris, especially if driving. — Laois Fire & Rescue (@LaoisFireRescue) January 2, 2018

Eleanor is the first storm of 2018 but follows on quickly from Storm Dylan in late December.

ROAD SAFETY AUTHORITY ADVICE FOR DRIVING IN STORMY WEATHER

More from Met Éireann here