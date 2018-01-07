Car finance rises again, according to report

Vehicle data expert CARTELL.IE reports that the proportion of vehicles offered for sale (across all years) with finance outstanding is 14.3% - up from 12.5% in July 2017 and 11.5% in January 2017.

From a sample of over 5,906 vehicles offered for sale and checked via the Cartell.ie website in 2017 it was found that overall levels of finance have increased 24.3% in 12 months since January and 51% in 18 months since June 2016 when the rate recorded was 9.5%.

John Byrne, Legal and Public Relations Manager, Cartell.ie, says:

“In terms of the overall picture 14.3% of all vehicles checked with Cartell.ie so far in 2017 have finance outstanding.

“This is up from 11.5% in January and 9.5% in June 2016.

“These are very significant jumps.

“To give you some idea where we are coming from the levels of finance outstanding was 7% in December 2014 meaning the rate has doubled in three years.

“A buyer is advised to check a vehicle for outstanding finance as the finance house owns the vehicle until the last payment has been made – the bottom line is that you can lose the vehicle.”