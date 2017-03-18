Facelift for SKODA Rapid

ŠKODA are enhancing the elegant and affordable family favourites, the ŠKODA RAPID and RAPID ŠKODA SPACEBACK with numerous innovations as part of a facelift for the two models ahead of their arrival in Ireland this July.

Passengers will also have the option to be 'always online' thanks to a WLAN hotspot and additional new connectivity features from ŠKODA Connect.

The new programme includes two 1.0-TSI engines with three cylinders, which are not only efficient but also powerful and dynamic.

The upgraded models will be presented to the public for the first time at the Geneva International Motor Show.

Positioned between the ŠKODA FABIA and ŠKODA OCTAVIA, the ŠKODA RAPID and ŠKODA RAPID SPACEBACK are in the class of compact cars and set the benchmark for spaciousness among the direct competition.

Compact on the outside, they boast a tremendous amount of space on the inside.

The visual enhancement of theŠKODA RAPID is particularly evident at the front. The modified fog lights shine in the newly designed lower part of the bumper.

The ŠKODA RAPID SPACEBACK now also features an extended rear window and theboot door, popular for its size and width, makes it easy to load the luggage compartment.

The side view on both models is characterized by the long wheelbase and the coupe-like silhouette, with a sharp tornado line creating an interplay of light and shadow.

There are two new 1.0TSI petrol engines available in the new RAPID with either 95bhp or 110bhp options which reduce overall vehicle weight and help to reduce fuel consumption while all powertrains are equipped with brake energy recovery and a start-stop system.

Cathal Kealey, PR Manager at ŠKODA Ireland, commented:

“In anticipation of the fantastic new RAPID and RAPID SPACEBACK we are currently offering up to €4,000 scrappage on the current RAPID range until the end of March to ensure the best value for our customers throughout 2017.”

New options for the ŠKODA RAPID and ŠKODA RAPID SPACEBACK include interior Ambient Lighting, Front Assist with city emergency and ŠKODA Connect consisting of Infotainment Online and CareConnect services.

Infotainment Online offers online traffic information, information on fuel stations and pricing, parking spaces, current news and weather.

CareConnect services offer further passenger assistance with a WLAN hotspot for on-board Wi-Fi connection and an automatic emergency call feature which will automatically call the emergency services once an airbag is activated to further improve occupant safety.

Irish pricing and specifications are yet to be confirmed but are expected to be competitive.