Peugeot showcases SUV and Sustainable Mobility Line-Up in Geneva

Peugeot will present its expanding SUV range, a new Partner Tepee Electric, a new eBike, three new scooters and a new Instinct Concept car, at this year's Geneva Motor Show.

With a surface area of 2,300 m2, visitors to the Peugeot stand will also discover the brand's full car range and a Peugeot Sport section, where the winning 3008 DKR model will be displayed, fresh from victory at the 2017 Dakar race.

The new Peugeot 3008 SUV, crowned Car of the Year 2017 on the eve of the motor show, will take pride of place on the stand, alongside the new Peugeot 5008 7-seater SUV, due for launch from mid-2017.

The Peugeot stand will offer a chance to experiment with the many driving assistance features available on the new 3008 and 5008 SUVs, using the Samsung Gear VR virtual reality headset.

Eight learning experiments will illustrate Advanced Grip Control, Hill Assist Descent Control (HADC), Active Safety Brake, Distance Alert and the Active Lane Departure Warning features.

All of the driving assistance features presented on the brand's latest models constitute a new step towards achieving vehicle autonomy by 2020.

A pioneer in electric mobility, since 1995, Peugeot has been the only brand in the world to market a comprehensive and sustainable mobility offering: electrically assisted scooters and bikes, electric motorised scooters, electric passenger cars and light commercial vehicles are all marketed by the lion-brand.

The Peugeot Scooters brand was the first to invest in the electric scooter segment when it launched Scootelec in 1996, then E-Vivacity in 2011.

At this year's Geneva Motor Show, Peugeot Scooters will present its new GenZe model (Generation Zero Emission), developed in collaboration with GenZe by Mahindra and available from this autumn.

An offspring of the American pick-up truck, the GenZe combines cutting-edge technologies developed at the very heart of Silicon Valley, where it was designed.

A removable battery allows it to be charged directly at home, avoiding the inconvenience of looking for a charging station.

The GenZe is fully recharged after just 4 hours (80% in 2 hours) and has a range of 45km.

With maximum speed of 45km/h, it goes from 0 to 45 km/h in under 10 seconds. A digital dashboard (TFT technology) tracks fuel efficiency, showing fuel usage per km travelled.

In addition to the new GenZe electric scooter, Peugeot Scooters will present two more new vehicles at the 2017 show: the new Metropolis 3-wheeler and the Belville, Peugeot Scooters' new Premium vehicle.

A new Peugeot eC03 D7 eBike will also be unveiled at Geneva. Ideal for city environments, it has a 50km, 70km or 100km range, depending on the battery chosen.

Presented at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show as a world première, the new Partner Tepee Electric unites the advantages of the Partner Tepee leisure activity vehicle, which have made it such a success since its launch, and the pleasure of driving an electric vehicle.

It offers comfort for five passengers with a generous, adjustable interior.

Its certified range of 170km matches the driving practices of the great majority of European motorists who drive a daily average of fewer than 60km.

It will go on the market in September 2017.

The new Peugeot Instinct, an autonomous connected concept car boasting a startling Peugeot iCockpit interior, has been developed in conjunction with SAMSUNG ARTIKT Cloud IoT technology.

The car integrates data that the user wishes to share with it: data from smartphones, smart watches and home automation.

The four-seater saloon is powered by a 300bhp plug-in hybrid system and has four different driving modes (drive boost, drive relax, autonomous soft and autonomous sharp), affording the driver the choice between an engaging drive or the convenience of a fully autonomous vehicle.