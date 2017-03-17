IFA to fight excessive tractor rules

The IFA has pledged to oppose 'excessive regulations' being imposed on farmers that ignore existing obligations or add extra bureaucracy.

The IFA's Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney.

“All farmers support improving safety. However, it is important when addressing this issue that existing measures are not duplicated.

“For example, farmers are currently subject to significant specific requirements regarding the roadworthiness and safety of their tractors including ensuring they are in good condition and good repair, that all controls are in working order, that lights indicators and wipers are fully functioning, and that safety guards and devices are in place,” he said.

In the coming days, IFA will engage directly with both the Department of Transport and the Road Safety Authority and will oppose any proposals that ignore existing obligations by placing a blanket obligation for an NCT for tractors.