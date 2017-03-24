Bikers go extra mile for cancer

Bikers in the Laois and surrounding counties went the extra mile this month to raise funds that could help to save the life of a young girl who is suffering from a rare from of cancer.

The event involved members from the Midland Bikers Club, Carlow Motorcycle Club and Bikers of Eire. They joined to organise a fundraising motorbike run to help Shauntelle Shan Tynan from Newbridge to raise €350,000 for treatment the United States.

The run took place on Sunday, March 12, with stops in Newbridge, Naas, Portarlington, Tullamore, Mountmellick, Portlaoise and Carlow. So far, about €5,400 has been raised.

The organiseers thanked everybody who joined in

“It really dose make me proud to be a biker in Ireland," said Adam Mannix from Mountmellick who helped promote the day.

"Also I would like to thank all business who donated, all marshals, David Daly for the pace car, the girls and guys who went out with buckets and helped raise money form the public (they did an amazing job),” he said.

Other organisers included: Paddy O'Mahony, Craig Daly, James Feenan, Steven Barry, Gerry Dooley, micmac, Pawel Satlawa Brian Conlan.