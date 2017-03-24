Peugeot 3008 goes SUV

Peugeot have just held the Irish launch of their newest model the 3008 SUV. The SUV market is one of the fastest growing segments in the European and indeed Irish car market.

It is therefore vital that manufacturers have a presence and so not to miss out Peugeot decided to launch their latest version of the 3008 as an SUV.

The new 3008 SUV has already been gathering up the trophies winning the 2017 European Car Of The Year Award and its engines have won the 2016 Engine of the year award.

Peugeot are very bullish about the prospects for their new SUV. They want to move the brand more “upmarket” and the new 3008 SUV is our first real sight at their first model with this design philosophy.

If initial indications are anything to go by they are onto a good thing. Sales across Europe are proving very strong, and the Irish Importers Gowan Distributors have equally high hopes for the car here.

As you would expect there are a range of excellent PSA group diesels, the 120 bhp 1.6 probably being the most popular, but the more interest ing news is the comeback of the petrol! The new 120 bhp Puretech Petrol is expected to do very well here as buyers migrate back towards petrol power over diesel.

Prices start at €25,995 and even from the entry level model the specification levels are very impressive.There are four trim levels to choose from and there is even a four wheel drive version too.

Access is the entry level model followed by Active, Allure, GT-Line and GT.

A few of the new high tech highlights of the range include Peugeot’s new i-Cockpit, Lane Keep assist, Driver attention Alert, Active Blind Spot Detection, Speed Limit Recognition, Smartbeam Assist, 3-D Connected Nav, Mirror Screen, Magic float seating and a two position boot floor in addition to a host of other goodies.

I drove the new 3008 at the Irish press launch and truly came away impressed by what Peugeot have achieved here.

The new car looks very well with strong muscular lines, inside its no less impressive with a cabin that oozes class and cool and of course it comes very well kitted out with the latest in automotive technologies.

I like the way it drives, though that small steering wheel which you will either love or hate still manages to obscure the lowest part of the instrument binnacle.

I also do not like the way the Rev counter needle rotates in the “wrong” direction. Minor complaints in an otherwise excellent package. Initial impressions on the road are of a quiet, well sorted car. I look forward to bringing you a full road test in the near future.

Honda have just launched the 10th generation of the venerable Civic range. The new car has really grown and looks much bigger and longer than of late. The new interior boasts the second generation of Honda’s Infotainment and Connectivity system, with Apple Car Play and Android Auto Integration.

There are also all-new V-TECH and Turbo petrol engines including a frugal new 1.0 litre petrol and a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo petrol.

Standard specification across the range is improved over what was already a very good offering in the previous model.

There are four trim levels, Smart €23,750 Smart Plus €26,250, Premium €30,150 and Premium Plus €31,650.

I have yet to drive the new Civic but I expect it to be very good indeed as Honda put huge research and development into this all-new and very important Civic.