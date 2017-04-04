Checking child seat safety with Crossings Toyota

Is your child’s seat fitted correctly?

Currently, in Ireland, incorrectly fitted child car seats are a significant cause for concern, with as many as 3 out of 4 seats potentially fitted incorrectly.

Crossings Toyota on the Sallins Road in Naas have teamed up with the RSA 'Check it Fits' Service which aims to save lives by ensuring child seats are properly fitted in cars, because sometimes the simplest step can help save a life.

This is a FREE Service open to everyone and will help parents and guardians to fit child car seats and restraints correctly, providing peace of mind that their children are safely restrained in the car.

Just drop into Crossings Toyota on the Sallins Road in Naas on Tuesday 11th of April and RSA experts who are familiar with almost every child car seat on the market, will help parents and guardians correctly fit their child car seats through a free child car seat check. Everyone that uses a child seat is welcome to avail of the check, whatever the make and model of car.

Drop in to us between 10am to 5.30pm, to make sure your child seat is fitted correctly and enjoy some light refreshments. The whole process shouldn’t take more than 10-15 minutes and provides the peace of mind that our most precious are safely buckled up.

If you have any questions, please call the team at Crossings Motor Centre on (045) 897589 or email infor@crossings.ie