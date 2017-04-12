Preliminary Drug Testing: Advice for those taking prescribed and over-the-counter medicines

Director of the Medical Bureau for Road Safety, Professor Denis Cusack explained that there is a twin-track approach to tackling drug driving in Ireland:

"Firstly, it is against the law to drive under the influence of drugs, including prescribed drugs, where your driving is impaired to such an extent that you don’t have proper control of the vehicle.

"Secondly, it is against the law to drive under the influence of certain drugs, regardless of driving performance, above specified levels. There are currently three drugs tested for in this category – cannabis, cocaine and heroin. If you are found to have any of these drugs above the specified limits, you can be prosecuted for drug driving even if your driving is not impaired."

Professor Denis Cusack, was also anxious to allay the fears of anybody taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines: "Drivers with medical conditions should continue to take their prescribed medications in accordance with healthcare advice and medical fitness-to-drive guidelines.

"If you are taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines under the advice of your doctor or pharmacist, and so long as those medicines don’t impair your driving, you have nothing to be concerned about. If you are in any doubt, speak to your doctor or pharmacist about your concerns."