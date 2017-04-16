Audi and Porsche join forces to shape future

The Audi Group has announced its plans to join forces with fellow premium car-marker, Porsche, to develop a shared vehicle architecture strategy of the future. Rupert Stadler, Chairmen of AUDI AG and Oliver Blume, Chairman of Porsche AG, plan to collaborate more closely on research and development projects, in order to spearhead an ethos of shared innovation and shape the mobility of the future together.

Through the effective application of development capacities, additional scope is to be created for the topics of electrification, digitisation and autonomous driving.

This will enhance competitiveness, so that the two companies can optimally utilise the opportunities for future model generations and become more adept at meeting challenges ahead.

Rupert Stadler, Chairman, AUDI AG commented:

“The best brains of both companies will come together to set the technical course for the future.

“We are united by many shared values, above all, by our pursuit for the best solutions and the best offerings for our customers.”

Oliver Blume, Chairman, Porsche AG commented:

“Together, we will make faster progress in the race for mobility of the future.

“We will utilise the expertise of both brands and maximise a powerful synergy. We will cooperate wherever it makes sense, but will also be very careful to maintain the differentiation between our two brands.

“A Porsche will always be a Porsche, and that will remain so in the future.”

A collaboration such as this within the Volkswagen Group is nothing new.

Audi, Volkswagen and Porsche have worked together successfully for many years in the area of SUVs, and with this new development collaboration, Porsche and Audi are positioning themselves for the next decade.

In the coming months, joint teams will prepare the specific areas of cooperation and define the roadmap until 2025.