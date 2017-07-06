Mission Alive coffee morning in Mountmellick, Laois an annual favourite

Mountmellick has always greatly supported the Mission Alive Committee in their fundraisers for a children's orphanage in Lusaka, Zambia, and the time has come around again for their annual coffee morning.

This Friday June 7 there is a warm welcome to everybody at Fr Dunphy's home on Patrick Street (opposite Roberto's chippers) where local ladies will have delicious homemade cakes, buns, hot food, tea and coffee laid out.

The group formed in 2002 and between the annual coffee morning and table quizzes, have contributed over €60,000 to the AIDS orphans, buying uniforms, books and educational aids and food.

Chairperson is Sheelagh Coyle.

“Sewing machines have been bought too to make uniforms for the children. The director of the centre is a wonderful Offaly woman, Sr. Paula, who has a huge commitment to the project in Lusaka in Zambia. There is no administration cost deducted. Our members have gone out to visit and we know where the money is spent,” she said.

The Mission Alive coffee morning and cake sale runs from 10.30am to 1pm. A raffle will also be held. Donations of raffle prizes and confectionary are most welcome.