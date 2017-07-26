Mountmellick Youth Development Centre to celebrate 20 years

Mountmellick Youth Development Centre (MYDC) is celebrating its 20th anniversary of supporting, encouraging and celebrating the potential of young people within the Mountmellick area and wider community.

Members of the public are invited to the Family Fun Day to celebrate the anniversary with members of the association, family and friends.

The Family Fun Day will cater for people of all ages with music, games, prizes, bouncing castles, food, raffle and lots more activities.

Celebrations will take place on Saturday, July 29 in the Mountmellick Community Complex from 2-5pm.

The association was presented with a prestigious national award on behalf of CIC and Tusla on April 2017 in the Sheraton Hotel Athlone by Pat Osborne.

The “Investing in Children Award” was in recognition of the young people, families and staff of MYDC commitment and active participation in empowering young people to have an active voice and participatory role in their lives, their communities and society at large.

The young people participated in a number of workshops over a period of time with a trained UK facilitator Robert Johnson who specialises in working with young people on youth agendas.

The mission of MYDC is to facilitate through quality youth services, the holistic development of young people receiving our services and both Mr Johnson and the National Office of Children spoke highly of the commitment of the MYDC and young people in the service ensuring this actively happens across all areas.

MYDC is incredibly proud of its young people that work so diligently and commit their time, skills and enthusiasm to make the project the best it can be.

