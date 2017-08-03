Laois Rose Maeve Dunne looks amazing at the Galway Races Ladies Day

Maeve Dunne is out and about enjoying her year as Laois Rose and today her duties took her to The Galway Races Ladies Day.

Maeve has been spotted on Twitter looking amazing, representing Laois in her Rose sash and beautiful brightly coloured dress.

The Mountmellick woman is pictured here on the right alongside the Westmeath Rose on the left.

Photo by Angelina Foster Art @Angelinafoster1

Maeve is wearing a headpiece and shoes that match her outfit and a neutral colour bag. It looks like preparations are well underway for the dome in a couple of weeks!

The Best Dressed competition took place at Ladies Day at the Galway Races today.

The winner of The Best Dressed Woman, Aoife Mac Cana, wore a silver dress and headpiece, what do you think?

Photo by galway races @Galway_Races

