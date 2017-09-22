Bad news for Mountmellick commuters as Laois County Council announce closure of road to Emo

Road to be closed to allow for the construction of an underpass for cattle

The busy Mountmellick to Emo road is to completely close all next week, to facilitate a new crossing under the road for cattle.

Laois County Council has announced the road closure to all public traffic, including emergency vehicles, for 6 days to allow for the installation of a cattle underpass.

"Access for residents will be accommodated each side of the works area. Diversions routes will be clearly signposted. Emergency Services will not be able to pass through the works area (NO THROUGH ROAD)," the council has stated online.

Mountmellick commuters who go by train from Portarlington station can still turn left after the commons, but the R422 road is closed from that point onwards for 2.5km, until the Kennels Cross junction with the Portlaoise to Portarlington road (Junction R419/R422).

The map below shows the closure in the red boxed area. The green box is where the works are taking place.

The diversion route takes drivers around via Portarlington to get to Emo.