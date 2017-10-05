Laois Heritage: Restoration works start on Mountmellick Town Hall

The Town Hall in Mountmellick is a protected structure that is currently undergoing renovations.

Scaffolding was erected on the historic building this week and work will be ongoing for another two to three weeks.

Parish priest Fr. Michael Murphy said that the building is in need of repair.

"The renovation work is repairing some of the cement brackets and the outside of the building. It is a protected structure that was built around 1863 and it is in need of repair.

"There was a small bit of work done inside but it is mainly the renovation and restoration of the front of the building. Because it is a protected structure it has to be done properly and under the conservation architect," Fr. Murphy said.

The work is being carried out with funding received under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme to the tune of €8,300.

This funding comes through the Local Authority from the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht.

A total of 13 Heritage sites around Laois received funding through this scheme this year.

Mountmellick Tidy Towns group were praised for having such a strong Heritage Trail in the town in this year's Tidy Towns report.

Picture sent to the Leinster Express by Doug Mortimer.