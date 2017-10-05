Laois commuters could use new Mountmellick Digital Hub as base for better work/life balance

With up to 11,000 people commuting out of Laois to work each day, mainly to Dublin, the Mountmellick Development Association is set to develop the first Digital Hub in Laois.

According to the MDA Chairman, Paul Dempsey, this development will facilitate e-workers who are currently commuting each day.

This Hub will give businesses based in Dublin, or anywhere around the country, an opportunity to lower cost by relocating some or all of their employees to Laois.

This also opens Laois up to UK companies who want to have a footprint in the EU after Brexit.

This Digital Hub will aim to help eliminate the long daily commute for many by providing a vital piece of infrastructure to facilitate the establishment of more jobs in Laois, which has the lowest cost of doing business in Ireland.

The Board of the MDA has said that it is delighted that their application for funding to develop the first Digital Hub in County Laois was successful.

"With our proximity to Dublin people working in our Digital Hub can have the best of both worlds working in a state of the art facility while close to the city attractions.

"This proposed facility will be ideal for those who want a better “work/life” balance, for local start-ups and for those who want the ability to collaborate with other like-minded entrepreneurs.

"With the on campus crèche, restaurant and ample free parking this Digital Hub will be an ideal location for people who want to work in Laois," Mr Dempsey said.

MDA Manager, Paddy Buggy, stated that this Flagship Digital Hub will attract new and emerging technology companies to Laois.

"It will move economic growth out into rural Ireland and provide environmental savings as the country strives to meet its carbon emission targets.

"The MDA has a strong track record of developing vital infrastructure for the region with its Commercial Kitchens which have assisted many food producers to start their own businesses.

"The MDA Business Park currently has 110 people working in the various businesses located within it. This development will benefit the local economy through both direct and indirect job creation.

"The Board would like to thank Laois County Council for the great support given to the MDA by the new Business Support Unit recently established in County Hall," Mr Buggy said.

