Laois woman threatened at gunpoint in Dublin university campus shop raid

A 21-year-old Mountmellick woman was threatened at gunpoint while working in Centra at the Belfield Campus in University College Dublin on Wednesday, October 4.

Gardaí are currently investigating the armed robbery in which the Laois woman and a male colleague were held at gunpoint after two armed raiders entered the store at approximately 10pm, just as they were closing the shop.

The two employees were threatened and forced to hand over a sum of cash before being tied up by the raiders.

It is understood the raiders, who brandished an iron bar and a handgun, made off across the Belfield campus on foot.

The two employees were uninjured but shaken after the incident.

The matter remains under investigation by gardaí at Donnybrook Garda Station.

The woman has confirmed the incident to the Leinster Express but was unable to comment at this time.

