UPDATE: Mountmellick is plunged into darkness tonight with widespread power outage

Mountmellick is plunged into darkness again tonight with widespread power outage in the town.

Esb Networks have confirmed that 1800 homes are without power since about 8.55pm.

Storm Brian is not thought to be the cause.

A spokesperson said the system may have been temporarily turned off as part of network repairs following Storm Ophelia.

However local reports are that a vehicle has crashed into an ESB pole in the area. The driver is understood to be a young male.

The accident is understood to have necessitated the power being switched off to attend to the scene.

Updates will be posted as soon as confirmed.