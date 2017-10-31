No more parking or pulling in at Mountmellick school gate

Laois County Council is erecting bollards at St. Patrick's and St. Joseph's Primary Schools in Mountmellick to stop cars parking right at the school gate.

The traffic safety measures are being put in place during the Midterm break.

The bollards are being put in place to make the space safer for hundreds of children walking in and out of the school gate everyday.

Cllr Paddy Bracken passed a notice of motion to have the work done.

“It is urgent, it is a fierce busy road, it is chaotic and it is an accident waiting to happen,” he said.

According to Cllr Bracken, there is also an issue with cars being parked across the entrance to Davitt Court housing estate beside the schools during drop off and collection time.

“The entrance to Davitt Court is completely blocked when kids are being dropped to school.

"It is very urgent and I hope to see it addressed," he said at the recent Borris-in-Ossory/Mountmellick Municipal District meeting.

Senior Executive Engineer at Laois County Council, Paul McLoughlin, said that the council is carrying out the work during the school Midterm break to cause as little disruption as possible.

Cllr Paddy Bracken said that more work is needed to fix road markings and to solve the issue with people parking at Davitt Court and they will be addressed in the future.

Read more: Mountmellick DJ signs global record deal with Sony Music.

Read more: Mountmellick speeding: A second petition is underway in this Laois town demanding lower speed limits.