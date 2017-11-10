Have you seen this Laois townhouse with a roof garden on Airbnb?

Airbnb is an online marketplace and hospitality service which enables people to lease or rent short-term lodging from holiday rentals, apartments, homestays, hostel beds, to hotel rooms.

Airbnb has earned a reputation for hosting accommodation that is a little different, from wood cabins to pubs you can rent almost any type of accommodation you like.

When you think of Laois and Airbnb, does a townhouse in Mountmellick spring to mind?

Pearse Mews townhouse in Mountmellick is putting Laois on the Airbnb map in style.

With a courtyard, roof garden, two bedrooms and the space to accommodate five guests, this could be one of the nicest places to stay in the county.

The reviews for this space are positive with one person referring to it as "a little piece of heaven".

Airbnb does not own any lodging it is a broker and receives percentage service fees from both guests and hosts in conjunction with every booking.

Have a look through the full description and the photos of the property here.

Pictures of Pearse Mews, Mountmellick from Airbnb.

