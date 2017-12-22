One month on Mountmellick flood victims are 'keeping the best side out'

People in Mountmellick are “keeping the best side out” but it is still going to be a tough Christmas for many people hit by the floods on November 22.

This is according to Annette Morris, one of the volunteers on the Mountmellick Flood Community Support committee who has been going door to door calling on flood victims over the past month.

Donations of €15,000 have now been handed out to flood victims in Mountmellick.

The volunteers have visited 60 people so far with cheques of €250 to help with bills and the extra costs coming up to Christmas.

The voluntary group has been able to do this thanks to the generous donations it has received from numerous people, groups and businesses.

There is still a number of people who are yet to receive their cheque as the committee gets around to everyone.

The people receiving money are those who contacted the support group with their name and address asking for help in some way.

Annette said that people in Mountmellick are still facing a long road to getting their homes and lives back to normal.

“Some are in very unfortunate situations, there are still people who are really struggling.

“People are keeping the best side out, they are very grateful. Christmas will be tough, people are out of their homes and staying with friends and will be for God knows how long,” she said.

The volunteers are helping people in different situations. They are dealing with flood victims who have insurance and have been left in limbo for a month waiting on payments and people who do not have any insurance.

“People are insured but that doesn't mean they are back on their feet. Insurance doesn't replace personal things.

“ The floods are over and we raised the money but there is so much still happening.

“As a committee we are so grateful we would not be able to do this without the community support,” Annette said.

Annette said that even now, one month after the flooding, volunteers are still meeting new people affected by the floods that they had not known about.

The volunteers will be back out helping flood victims from January 8. Anyone in an emergency situation can contact the group.