Update on condition of sick Mountmellick boy Ben Connolly

The young Mountmellick boy who suffers from a rare condition and is in Portlaoise hospital fighting a virus this week, has again rallied around.

Ben Connolly, 8, was yesterday taking 'status dystonicus' attacks, after catching a virus. He suffers from the extremely rare Allan Herndon Dudley Syndrome, which limits life, and causes seizures, brain damage and loss of all muscle control.

His little brother Jake, 2, passed away two years ago this month from the same condition, after experiencing the same attacks.

However there is good news from mother Nicolette today.

"His status dystonicus episode is under control. He appears to have a virus causing vomiting and diahorrea similar to his last admission. He will need to stay in hospital until he is back on full feeds but is otherwise well.

"Thank you so much to everyone for thinking of him - i always believe positive thoughts help," she said.

Ben was admitted to hospital with a similar episode last November but also recovered then.

The Ben and Jake Connolly Trust yesterday issued statements asking for prayers and positive thoughts for Ben as he battled his illness. Read story here.

Hundreds of messages and prayers were sent to Ben and his family in response.

The Trust is nearing completion of a wheelchair accessible home in the name of Ben and Jake, which is to be made available for other seriously ill children in the future.

The house has been built thanks to generous donations totally about €250,000 from the public, but needs a final push to see Ben and his family get a chance to live there.

To donate or find out more, see www.benandjakeconnollytrust.com