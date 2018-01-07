Road crash in Mountmellick tonight

A traffic accident has taken place tonight Sunday January 7 in Mountmellick.

The accident is between two cars, on Davitt Road in the town.at about 8.30pm.

An elderly lady who lives near the scene was driving one of the cars and was attended by an ambulance crew on site. .

The other driver, a young male, had two passengers in his car and all are reported uninjured.

A Garda on the scene confirmed that after the cars collided, one hit the pillar at the entrance to Brock View housing estate.

The pillar is smashed and the adjacent wall is cracked.

"They are all locals, there is just material damage, everyone is ok thank God," the Garda told the Leinster Express.

Road conditions are icy tonight across Laois with temperatures already below zero, and forecasted by Met Eireann to drop to as low at -6 degrees in the midlands. There is an Orange Weather warning for the whole country.