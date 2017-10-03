From Syria to Portlaoise - a model for integration going forward

"Integration means a place to belong, a community to be part of and a space to grow," Catherine Oakley Dickson, Clúid Housing.

In 2014, Ireland agreed to take 90 Syrian refugees. Clúid Housing provided homes for 54 of these people in Portlaoise.

This video below was created by Clúid Housing and it explains the integration projects that took place in Portlaoise over the last three years.

Through events, teaching English, music and culture Portlaoise opened its arms to these refugees. Clúid Housing has said that this project has been a great success and is now providing a model for integration within Ireland going forward.

This project led to the creation of the Laois Integration Network and the three year integration plan for all of Laois.

Watch A New Home - From Syria to Portlaoise below.

