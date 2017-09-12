Laois Ploughing team all set for the National Ploughing Championships

The Laois Ploughing Team are all set for the National Championships.

The Laois County Ploughing Committee would like to thank Billy Shaw and his friendly staff for sponsoring the Laois County Ploughing team and for his continuous support down through the

years.

The Laois team are as follows:

Intermediate Conventional:

Alan Davis

Dj McHugh

Junior Conventional

Pat Cooney

Senior Reversible

Patsy Condron

Intermediate Reversible

Karl Davis

Jimmy Ryan

Three Furrow Conventional Match

JP Fenlon

Three Furrow Reversible

Kieran O'Connor

U2/8 Conventional

Brendan Greene

U/21 Conventional

David Walsh

Farmerrette

Nora Cushen

Novice

Sarah McDonald

Vintage

Tom Pender