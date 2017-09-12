Laois Ploughing team all set for the National Ploughing Championships

News Reporter

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Ploughing team all set for the National Ploughing Championships

The Laois Ploughing team

The Laois Ploughing Team are all set for the National Championships.
The Laois County Ploughing Committee would like to thank Billy Shaw and his friendly staff for sponsoring the Laois County Ploughing team and for his continuous support down through the
years.

The Laois team are as follows:

Intermediate Conventional:
Alan Davis
Dj McHugh

Junior Conventional
Pat Cooney

Senior Reversible
Patsy Condron

Intermediate Reversible
Karl Davis
Jimmy Ryan

Three Furrow Conventional Match
JP Fenlon

Three Furrow Reversible
Kieran O'Connor

U2/8 Conventional
Brendan Greene

U/21 Conventional
David Walsh

Farmerrette
Nora Cushen

Novice
Sarah McDonald

Vintage
Tom Pender