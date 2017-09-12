Laois Ploughing team all set for the National Ploughing Championships
The Laois Ploughing team
The Laois Ploughing Team are all set for the National Championships.
The Laois County Ploughing Committee would like to thank Billy Shaw and his friendly staff for sponsoring the Laois County Ploughing team and for his continuous support down through the
years.
The Laois team are as follows:
Intermediate Conventional:
Alan Davis
Dj McHugh
Junior Conventional
Pat Cooney
Senior Reversible
Patsy Condron
Intermediate Reversible
Karl Davis
Jimmy Ryan
Three Furrow Conventional Match
JP Fenlon
Three Furrow Reversible
Kieran O'Connor
U2/8 Conventional
Brendan Greene
U/21 Conventional
David Walsh
Farmerrette
Nora Cushen
Novice
Sarah McDonald
Vintage
Tom Pender
