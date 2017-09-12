The NDC will be creating an exciting festival theme at this year’s Ploughing championships to launch our new campaign – The Complete Natural.

It will have an interesting programme of events, cooking demos, celebrities, healthcare experts and sports stars at its stand over the three days.

Each day will start the Complete Natural way with “Sunrise Yoga” sessions happening the stand each morning. Yoga experts will take you through some easy stretches and moves to start the day off well. You can then refresh yourselves with a healthy smoothie at our onsite Milk Bar.

Louis Walsh will be at the stand on Day 1 fresh from filming the Judges Houses slot on X Factor and will discuss how he is looking for a Complete Natural talent on the show this year, he may even scout at Ploughing for some hidden talent!!

DJ, Presenter and model Vogue Williams will be stepping into her wellies and sharing her tips on how she keeps herself in shape with healthy eating and exercise.

Foodie Heaven – The NDC will have a full demo kitchen with seating for the three days with Ireland’s most versatile chef, Brian McDermott as our resident chef cooking up some delicious dishes for the crowds. He will be joined by our visiting chefs including Irish Chef Clodagh McKenna and Currabinny aka Snapchat Star James Kavanagh and his partner and chef William Murray.

Your Health – Ask the Expert – The NDC are delighted to have a number of healthcare experts and surgeons from our partners at Cappagh Hospital this year. They will be on hand to offer advice on bone health and avoiding fracture with real life X-rays to explain common breaks and fractures.

Co-op Marketplace – As always, The National Dairy Council will have a showcase of the best of Irish dairy produce from its Co-Ops with sampling throughout the three days.

Quality Milk Awards - The NDC will showcase the 14 finalists for this year’s Quality Milk Awards with videos and photography from this year’s contenders.

The Complete Natural sampling Van - Bring yourself back to the festival vibe with our Milk Bar Van serving delicious fruit smoothies throughout the day.

Sports and Performance will be theme throughout the three days with the NDC experts. Irish athlete Derval O’Rourke will discuss the importance of dairy for fitness along with Karl Henry, one of Ireland’s most recognised personal trainers. Dr Sharon Madigan, Head of Performance Nutrition, Sport Ireland Institute will be discussing the importance of good nutrition with some of Ireland’s top athletes joined by Dr Pat O’Neill medical consultant in orthopedic and sports medicine.

Running Order of Guests and Events

Day 1- Tuesday 19th September

Louis Walsh

Vogue Williams

Pat O’Neill – Orthopaedic surgeon former player and manager of the Dublin Gaelic football team

Day 2

Irish Chef Clodagh McKenna

Derval O’Rourke – Ex Irish Olympian and Fit Foodie

Cappagh Health Experts

Day 3

Karl Henry – RTE Operation Transformation

Currabinny – James Kavanagh and William Murray

Sharon Madigan – Head of Performance Nutrition – Sport Ireland Institute

The NDC has members of its nutrition team available to help with questions about the honest to goodness role of dairy in our diet throughout our life-stages.